Rise in Pocket Neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews

Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood.

SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents.

“It’s a community where people live and plan on staying,” said Melissa Jonas, who has resided in Beacon Hill for almost 25 years.

Her daughter, Sylvia, was born and raised in Beacon Hill. When Melissa and her husband separated, she faced a harsh reality.

"There’s no way I could have afforded to rent in Beacon Hill when we separated, it wouldn’t have worked,” said Jonas.

A month ago they moved into their newly bought cottage.

They’re called pocket neighborhoods.

"We tore down one single-family home and we built 5 cottages," said Jim Riela, who is the President of Thomas James Homes Seattle, which builds these communities.

“It’s a super successful project for us, we have sold 35 cottages in the last 90 days,” said Riela.

The homes are 840 square feet and include two and a half baths along with two bedrooms. They're listed at a little over $600,000.

“It’s not affordable housing but it’s accessible at a different price point than the house down the street that might be sold as a tear-down for twice what this costs,” said Melissa.

There are also Homeowners Association (HOA) fees.

“Those do cover your water, sewer, garbage, master insurance plan,” said realtor Megan Halter.

The reason these communities are popping up now is because of a Seattle Ordinance change in 2019 regarding land use and zoning. It’s also why accessory dwelling units are now allowed.

“In general the new construction codes offer more green living,” said Halter.

Some neighbors who didn’t want to be interviewed on camera feel like this housing is invasive but understand Seattle is growing, and this is a way to provide more housing.