7 fires set in Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District Sunday morning

Officials said there were at least seven intentionally set fires on Sunday.

SEATTLE — Officials are alerting the public after a reported increase in intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District.

The Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department said most of the fires have happened in dumpster receptacles and recycling bins near businesses.

Firefighters were called Sunday for a fire in a business that was closed and undergoing a remodel. Officials said there were at least seven intentionally set fires on Sunday.

Investigators believe most of the fires occurred between 2-8 a.m. Here were the locations of each fire, according to the fire department:

5th Ave. S. and S. King St. — dumpster fire

1000 block of S. Jackson St. — fire in a business that was closed and undergoing a remodel

1st Ave. S. and S. King St. — rubbish fire

1st Ave. S. and S. King St. — rubbish fire

Alaskan Way S. and S. King St. — set fire on an electric scooter

Alaskan Way S. and S. King St. — rubbish fire

10th Ave. S. and S. Jackson St. — dumpster fire

Both agencies urged the public to immediately call 911 if they see someone setting an illegal fire and to take steps to reduce the chance of a fire occurring at homes and businesses.

Fire investigators are working with the Seattle Police Department’s Arson and Bomb Squad for more information during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.