Retired Seattle firefighters worry time is running out to stop house from being sold

The Northwest Association of Retired Black Firefighters Association intended to use the house as a museum for first responders.

SEATTLE — A group of retired Black Seattle firefighters say they had plans to create a museum to honor first responders in the central district.

They say it came as quite the surprise when the building they were counting on went up for sale.

Clarence Williams, the president of the Northwest Association of Retired Black Firefighters Association, says the four-bedroom home in question was purchased by the Seattle Black Firefighters Association in the early 70s and plans called for it to become a museum.

His group says that the Seattle Black Fire Fighters Association - a different group who owns the home - listed the building without consulting with all parties. The property located at 23rd Ave and East Pike Street is currently listed on Zillow for $675,000.

“The feelings range from sadness to disappointment to anger to all kinds of ways because it has such a legacy, not only with our people in the department here, but also with the community,” Williams said.

“We had training sessions for new firefighters going on here, we had voter registration for the community going on here,” he continued.

Doug Johnson, president of the Seattle Black Firefighters Association, issued a brief statement to KING 5 Wednesday. In the statement, Johnson acknowledges ownership of a property in the central district and says that his association is “working with active members and other stake holders to “determine the future of this property.”

Meanwhile, in a city where real estate goes quickly, Williams fears their time to save the building is running out.