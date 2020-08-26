Removal of Seattle's Pier 58 will begin by September

Following recommendations from engineers that Pier 58 be removed within 90 days, emergency work will begin within two weeks.

SEATTLE — Work to remove Seattle's Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park, is expected to begin by early September.

The emergency work follows an engineering assessment of the deteriorating pier that recommended the entire structure be removed within 90 days.

“Working closely with Seattle Parks and Recreation, we’ve moved swiftly since this issue was identified earlier this month,” said Marshall Foster, director of Seattle’s Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. “Public safety is always our top priority. We’re committed to removing the deteriorated pier quickly, clearing the way for the new park to take shape.”

The city hired Orion Marine Contractors, Inc. for $4.3 million to perform the emergency work, much of which will be done via barges. The work will include salvaging furniture, art, and the existing fountain. That work is expected to be complete by early 2021.

Renovations of the pier were already being planned as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The design of the replacement is underway. The new pier will including a playground, plaza, and additional landscaping.