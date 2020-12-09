Removal of Seattle's Pier 58 starts this weekend

The removal follows an engineering assessment of the deteriorating pier that recommended the entire structure be removed because it had shifted away from the land.

SEATTLE — The removal of Seattle's Pier 58 started on Saturday and is expected to continue into 2021. The city hired Orion Marine Contractors, Inc. for $4.3 million to perform the emergency work.

The removal follows an engineering assessment of the deteriorating pier that recommended the entire structure be removed because it had shifted, leaving a gap of "several inches" between it and land.

The pier's dismantling is largely being done waterside from a barge that arrived on Sept. 4, according to officials. Crews plan to remove as much of the pier deck, piles and structures as necessary to ensure site safety. The work will include salvaging furniture, art, and the existing fountain.

The construction is expected to continue seven days a week, during daylight hours, until further notice, officials said. The Pier 58 removal is expected to be completed by early 2021.

Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park, already had renovations in the works as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The design of the replacement is underway. The new pier will include a playground, plaza, and additional landscaping.