It’s been a week of record high and low temperatures in Seattle.

Sea-Tac Airport hit a record-breaking high of 61 degrees on Monday. The previous record of 60 was set in 1953 and tied in 2013.

KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera says Monday’s offshore winds warmed us up enough to break the record.

Monday’s record high came a few days after the coldest November 9 was set on Friday at Sea-Tac. Friday's high of 43 was the coldest since records started in 1945.

The National Weather Service said the normal highs for this time of year for places like Seattle, Olympia, Bellingham, Hoquiam, and Quillayute are around 51 or 52 degrees.

Temps around W WA at 1PM were in the upper 40s to near 60°! The lone exception is Stampede Pass, which is at 32°. Normal highs for this time of year in places like #Seattle, #Olympia, #Bellingham, #Hoquiam & #Quillayute are around 51° or 52°. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ksuwalxMNY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 12, 2018

Scattered showers are expected along the coast around 5 p.m. Tuesday, and from Seattle to the north around 6 or 7 p.m.

