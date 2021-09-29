Recall of Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant likely to appear on winter ballot

The recall campaign submitted signatures this month, needing at least 10,867 from voters in Seattle's District 3.

SEATTLE — An effort to recall Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant will likely appear on a single-issue ballot this winter after organizers collected enough signatures.

The recall campaign submitted signatures this month, needing at least 10,867 from voters in Seattle's District 3. As of Tuesday, King County Elections had more than 11,350 accepted signatures, according to an elections spokesperson.

King County Elections hasn't officially certified the signatures. Elections expects to certify the petition this week.

Ballots for the election would only be sent to voters in District 3, which includes Capitol Hill, First Hill, the Central District, Madrona, Montlake and Leschi.

If recalled, the Seattle City Council would then appoint a replacement to fill out the term, according to Watkins. Sawant's current term is up in 2023.

The campaign to recall Sawant started at the tail end of summer 2020. Sawant was formally accused of misusing city funds for a "Tax Amazon" campaign, to which she later admitted wrongdoing.

The council member also unlocked Seattle City Hall for a protest and led a march to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's home. Durkan's address was previously hidden by state statute, given her prior career as a U.S. Attorney. The mayor's home was vandalized with graffiti.

"It's about holding a politician accountable," said Henry Bridger, the campaign chair, earlier in September.

The State Supreme Court ruled the recall could move forward earlier this year, which started the clock for backers to meet next month's deadline. However, the entire process became muddled after Sawant and her supporters started gathering signatures of their own on very similar-looking petitions in an attempt to get the issue on the November ballot. The council member signed her own petition.

Sawant said the campaign's slow-walking of the petitions was an act of voter suppression.