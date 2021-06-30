Public memorial to be held for Seattle officer killed while helping with crash on I-5

Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-5 in the early morning of June 13.

SEATTLE — A public memorial service is being held on Thursday, July 1, for Seattle Police Officer Alexandra "Lexi" Harris at T-Mobile Park.

Harris, 38, was hit and killed by a vehicle while off-duty and helping with another crash on I-5 in the early morning of June 13.

The family of the officer released a statement that reads:

"Lexi was a dedicated Seattle police officer who loved her work and was committed to bringing her considerable thoughtfulness and vision to the challenges of serving the community through compassionate policing. She also was a daughter, sister, a partner and 'mother-by-choice' and for whom family was paramount."

The memorial ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and have multiple speakers including Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Harris’ life-partner Jeremiah Neumann and her daughters.

"As we prepare to remember Lexi’s life, service and sacrifice, I’m reminded of these words: 'Law enforcement officers are never ‘off duty.’ They are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened,'" Diaz wrote in an earlier release. "This was certainly true of Lexi."

The driver who struck Harris was cooperative with detectives, but one of the drivers involved in the crash she had stopped to help with stole her vehicle and fled.

The suspect, Roger Lee Owens Jr., was later captured on June 17 through a multi-agency effort. He is expected to have his arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday as well.

He is being held on $250,000 bail and is being charged with hit and run, motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.