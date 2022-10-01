Fall Seattle police K9 'Jedi' honored with public memorial

Police officers said Jedi was one of the best in the department.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is holding a public memorial for one of its own.

Last Wednesday, a burglary suspect stabbed and killed the police K9 named Jedi in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

The suspect was shot and killed by a Seattle officer.

People visited the Seattle Police Department's south precinct off Myrtle Street on Monday with flowers, notes, and pictures as they gave their respects to Jedi.

Police officers said Jedi was one of the best in the department.

"In person, tangible. So, I came here, I left some flowers, said my piece with Jedi," said Ann Graves, the retired director of the Seattle Animal Shelter.

SPD said Jedi was one of six police K9’s in the department. He and his handler were involved in many successful tracks, searches, and arrests over Jedi's five years on the force.

It is heartbreaking for Graves, who has known both officers throughout that time.

"The bond that I’ve seen with K9's and their handlers i.e. their officers are a strong, strong special human-animal bond," Graves said.

As SPD lays Jedi to rest, Graves hopes the dog's legacy will carry on to the next generation of police K9's and will continue being a reliable source of comfort for the community.

"A bridge to kids. Kids love to talk about dogs, right? And to pet dogs ... so I think they are a bridge to the community in that way," Graves said.