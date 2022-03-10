Protestors continue demonstrating against homeless shelter expansion in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

King County wants to expand the shelter that currently serves 270 people. The county plans to add more resources so an additional 150 people could receive help.

SEATTLE — King County’s plans to expand a shelter near Seattle's Chinatown-International District would provide more space, a sobering center, and behavioral health support.

However, some living nearby say there has not been enough community outreach and they have a lot of questions for the county.

In the downtown Seattle area, about 750 people are sleeping outside each night and the county’s plan would help bring more people inside, according to the county.

Another week brought another rally with a protest about plans to expand the SODO shelter. Last Tuesday, community members crowded King County Council Chambers, and on Monday people demonstrated at the shelter's doorstep

The shelter currently has 270 beds. The plan is to make space for an additional 150 people. Part of the expansion involves adding pallet homes.

Protesters say they want to know the county's public safety plan is to protect people at the shelter and in surrounding neighborhoods.

"They have said that, and I agree with this, people experiencing homelessness are not dangerous,” said Leo Flor, the director of the Department of Community and Human Services. "What they have said is they are worried about the people who prey on them, I can't think of a better way to make people experiencing homelessness safer than bringing them inside instead of leaving them outside to be preyed upon."

According to Seattle police, data shows in Chinatown-International District, the number of violent crime reports climbed from 175 in 2020 to nearly 250 in 2021. This year has already seen more than 200 violent crime calls.

On September 21, in an interview Chief Adrian Diaz talked about the fact that there are already at least ten places offering shelter and, or services within a 30-minute walk from the SODO site.

“Maybe we should just take a step back and really evaluate how much level of service is in this area because another one really could create an impact, almost permanently damaging the neighborhood,” Chief Diaz said.

Flor says the county is still working on its plans for this shelter.

"Over here in SODO we are going to keep having a conversation with the community about how the facility can contribute to a safer environment for the people here and for the people in and around the shelter,” Flor said.

The county provides security at the shelter now. As the county looks to expand, Flor says they will work on the public safety plan with the City, Regional Homelessness Authority, and community members.