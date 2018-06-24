Some Seattle protesters are behind bars after a group blocked a major downtown intersection for several hours Saturday afternoon.
The group was part of the Washington state "Poor People's Campaign" who are protesting a number of issues, including racism and poverty.
The group gathered earlier in the day at a church, then marched in the streets of downtown Seattle where they converged and peacefully rallied at the intersection of 6th and Pike streets.
At one point, police issued a warning telling people they needed to disperse. At that point, several people moved onto the sidewalk, seven people sat down in the middle of the street and waited to be arrested.
Officers took the protesters into custody without incident.
