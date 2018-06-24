Some Seattle protesters are behind bars after a group blocked a major downtown intersection for several hours Saturday afternoon.

The group was part of the Washington state "Poor People's Campaign" who are protesting a number of issues, including racism and poverty.

The group gathered earlier in the day at a church, then marched in the streets of downtown Seattle where they converged and peacefully rallied at the intersection of 6th and Pike streets.

At one point, police issued a warning telling people they needed to disperse. At that point, several people moved onto the sidewalk, seven people sat down in the middle of the street and waited to be arrested.

Officers took the protesters into custody without incident.

KING 5's Amy Moreno was at the protest and tweeted developments:

SPD asks crowd blocking intersection at 6th and Pike to disperse pic.twitter.com/hWKiBWr751 — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

These protestors have a few minutes to move or they will be arrested pic.twitter.com/cO5EoX7acZ — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

Police just gave protestors another 5 minute warning pic.twitter.com/GnspT1RXhM — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

It appears 7 people are preparing to be arrested pic.twitter.com/6O4Hxuk27g — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

Officers talking with people warning them about potential arrest pic.twitter.com/8iFWATvpO4 — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

First arrest just occurred pic.twitter.com/l0BGLo6XJF — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

2nd arrest underway pic.twitter.com/eO4VukmW9i — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

Large group gathered on sidewalk continues to sing and chant pic.twitter.com/JcyyOdoguA — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

7 now in custody... intersection to likely open soon pic.twitter.com/kFmSf2KGix — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) June 24, 2018

