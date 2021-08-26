Protest planned this weekend in Seattle in solidarity with Afghanistan

For Afghans living in Washington, the upheaval in their homeland is motivation for them to help in any way they can.

SEATTLE — For Afghans living in Washington, the upheaval in their homeland is motivation for them to help in any way they can.

“I do believe that our community and our friends, we’re the voice of change, especially this generation right now, and I feel like we can make a difference,” said Sameer Mahan, a UW student who founded the Instagram account Afghans of Seattle.

He and others are organizing a protest at 2 p.m. Saturday in Westlake Park in solidarity with Afghans, many of whose voices have been silenced as their country collapsed.

“I don't want this to be some kind of defeatist attitude that Afghanistan has collapsed, like it's over, it's done, all that does is discredit all of the work Afghans are doing right now to resist,” said Ariana Siddiqui-Dennis, another protest organizer.

Both are fiercely proud of their Afghan heritage and feel their country is often misunderstood, especially now, as people around the world watch scenes of violence and desperation.

“To see literally the place where your parents and your family grew up, for every generation before us, in so many ways be destroyed, it is draining. I think we can raise awareness, but I also don’t want people to be desensitized to all these depictions constantly in your face, that’s not the only way to raise awareness,” Siddiqui-Dennis said.

They say the demonstration is just the beginning of what they hope will be an enduring effort to help those who have been left behind.