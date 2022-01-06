Pride Month kicks off in Seattle

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said the LGBTQIA+ community has been "a vital and integral part of this great Seattle community."

SEATTLE — Pride Month is officially underway in Seattle.

Wednesday morning, city officials, the LGBTQIA+ Commission, and community leaders attended a flag raising event at City Hall.

"It was the first place where I found my community and to see so many people so happy about being their authentic self was kind of a powerful moment," Executive Director Krystal Marx said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said the LGBTQIA+ community has been "a vital and integral part of this great Seattle community, leading the country on the issues of equality and inclusion."

Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales said it is important to note that pride "didn't start out as waving rainbow flags and parades."

"Pride was and is a display of resistance. It commemorates the Stonewall Riots in New York City."

This year marks a return to the celebration being fully in-person following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Marx. That includes the parade, scheduled for June 26.

"It feels like we're finally back to normal," Marx said. "It's like this sigh of relief in a way."

King County Metro Operator Johnathon Futch was selected as one of the grand marshals of the 48th pride parade. Representing essential workers through the COVID-19 pandemic, Futch received his sash at Metro's Central Base from Community Grand Marshal Gaysha Starr.