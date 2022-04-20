President Biden to arrive in Seattle Thursday

On Friday, President Biden will discuss his administration's efforts to continue growing the country's clean energy economy.

SEATTLE — President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Seattle on Thursday, a day before he is expected to talk about clean energy.

Biden will arrive in Seattle just after 5 p.m., following his visit to Portland, Ore.

In Portland, Biden is expected to visit Portland International Airport to talk about critical investments to ensure stronger, more resilient infrastructure, according to a release from the White House. Biden will also highlight investments made at PDX due in part to the infrastructure package that passed in congress this fall.

Biden will spend the night in Seattle and on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, he is expected to talk about his administration’s efforts to continue growing the country's clean energy economy, as well as bringing down costs for families, the White House said. More specific details on Biden's itinerary for Friday have not been released.

The trip will be Biden's first to the Pacific Northwest since he was elected.

During his trip, Biden is expected to reaffirm his calls for Congress to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices, as well as highlighting executive actions such as extending the freeze on student loan payments and tweaking the Affordable Care Act.