Pothole turned hole in road: West Seattle Bridge off-ramp could be closed 10 days during repairs

The 5-by-4 foot pothole was discovered at 10 p.m. Tuesday after several drivers had to pull over and replace their tires.

SEATTLE — The on-ramp to northbound State Route 99 from the West Seattle Bridge could be closed for the next 10 days after a large pothole caused several flat tires.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted just after 7 a.m. Wednesday that the on-ramp was closed until further notice as crews evaluated repairs for a pothole that created a hole in the road. WSDOT officials estimated the off-ramp could be closed for as long as 10 days during repairs in an update tweeted just after 11:30 a.m.

Drivers will need to seek alternate routes during the closure, WSDOT said in a tweet Wednesday.

Potholes have been a recurring issue throughout Seattle.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) crews said in February they filled 23,000 potholes throughout the city in 2022, the most filled in the last five years. Maintenance crews filled 50% more potholes in 2022 than they did in 2021, according to the city.

"It's not your imagination," SDOT said in its February release. "There were more potholes than usual last year."

Why do potholes keep happening?

The SDOT said potholes re-appear year round, especially during the winter when severe storms are likelier.

Rain, snow and ice damage streets, as water sneaks through cracks in the pavement. When temperatures drop low enough, the water freezes and expands into ice, creating cracks and eroding streets from the inside out, according to SDOT.

As new potholes form, cars, trucks and buses worsen the street's condition and eventually cause large chunks of concrete to break off.

Winter repairs don't last "forever," SDOT said because asphalt does not bind to pavement quite as well during cold weather. That means pothole repairs today may need to be repaired again until the weather warms.

SDOT called potholes a "continual challenge year-round."

But maintenance workers can prevent frequent potholes with larger paving projects to replace the damaged pavement. Filling potholes is equivalent to putting a band-aid on a larger problem, SDOT said.

How to report a pothole in Seattle

The public is urged to send reports of new potholes as they form throughout the city. There are several ways to report a pothole in Seattle: