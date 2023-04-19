Uptown apartment evacuated after fireworks explode, seriously injure one man

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

SEATTLE — Police said a man was hospitalized after fireworks he was handling exploded in an apartment in Seattle's Uptown neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted just after 10 a.m. that it was investigating an explosion at an apartment in the 100 block of First Avenue North. A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department said the man had a serious injury to his hands and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The Seattle Fire Department received additional 911 calls from residents reporting they heard explosions in the basement of an apartment. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution, but firefighters did not find an active fire.

Police asked the Pacific Science Center to delay opening Wednesday morning while they address a situation to the west of the building. The Pacific Science Center is normally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Police said they will let the public know when the building can reopen as normal.

Authorities closed off a one-block perimeter around the building as officials investigate the explosion. Hazmat crews and bomb squad responded to the apartment.

Police said the public should stay out of the area and expect traffic delays in the meantime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.