Police officer shoots suspect in south Seattle

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot a suspect after responding to a burglary call in south Seattle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Eddy Street. There is no information on the suspect's condition. The police officer has minor injuries, according to SPD.
The suspect was believed to be armed with a knife or a machete, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
