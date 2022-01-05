Police officer shoots suspect in south Seattle

The officer has minor injuries, according to the Seattle Police Department.

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot a suspect after responding to a burglary call in south Seattle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Eddy Street. There is no information on the suspect's condition. The police officer has minor injuries, according to SPD.

The suspect was believed to be armed with a knife or a machete, police said.

Officer-involved shooting in the 2200 block of S Eddy St. An officer responding to a burglary call shot a suspect believed to be armed with a knife or machete. Officer sustained minor injury. More info to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 5, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.