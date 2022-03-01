Seattle mayor, 2 city council members work together on police hiring incentives proposal

A report released by the City Budget Office found there was not enough conclusive data to determine if police hiring incentives worked.

Editor's note: The above video on staffing levels at the Seattle Police Department originally aired on April 26, 2022.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and two Seattle City Council members have aligned on a common approach to pass legislation establishing hiring incentives for some hard-to-fill positions in the City of Seattle, including open police jobs.

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold proposed an ordinance that would allow the Seattle Police Department (SPD) to use $650,000 in salary savings to pay for relocation benefits for SPD hires and allow the department to hire a recruiter. The benefits would also be available for other citywide positions that have proven difficult to fill.

Councilmember Sara Nelson plans to propose a "friendly" resolution that would increase SPD's advertising and outreach budget by $350,000 and support the national search process for the department's next police chief.

“These two thoughtful proposals complement one another. As my administration continues to develop a comprehensive plan to restore police staffing, this is a reminder that when we work together and unite around shared values and common purpose, we develop better ideas that put us on a path toward better results," Harrell said.

A report by Seattle's City Budget Office suggested hiring incentives had no impact on the number of applicants to the police department in the month after the department began offering the signing bonuses. The Community Safety and Communications Center did see an approximately five-time increase in applicants, however.

The budget office determined there was not enough conclusive data to determine if hiring bonuses worked.

Based on feedback from city departments, the largest barrier to attracting, retaining and promoting internal and external candidates is the current job compensation and classification system, including minimum qualifications constraints.

The budget office concluded "[hiring bonuses are] a one-time quick fix that may not compensate for uncompetitive wages, difficult or unsupportive work conditions, lack of opportunity to develop career-relevant experience and skills and limited promotion opportunities." The office also found signing bonuses had a negative impact on the morale of existing employees.

Herbold responded to the report's findings saying Nelson's resolution would give SPD time to develop a staffing incentive program that may or may not end up including traditional hiring bonuses, based on a proposal from the Executive.

"While there is much left to do, this is an encouraging step toward the unity it will take to overcome [the public safety] crisis," Nelson said. "This is what good governance looks like.”

Harrell acknowledged it would take more than hiring incentives to reach national best practice staffing levels for the SPD, but said the two proposals put forward by Herbold and Nelson are a step in the right direction.

"I hope that between these two Councilmembers’ efforts, and following a robust policy debate, we can work together toward what we’re all striving for: A safe and healthy Seattle," Harrell said.