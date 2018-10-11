Could Cruise Ships move into Terminal 46 or Terminal 30 on the Seattle waterfront?

Yes, if the Port of Seattle follows through on a plan scheduled to be formally rolled out next week.

"We're going to use some of the facilities that will not manage as much of the cargo during the summer season when cruise ships are in. We think can co-locate crews and cargo at the same facility," Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins acknowledged Friday about an ambitious five-year, $350 million plan.

The Puget Sound Business Journal first reported the news.

The Port calls it a capital improvement plan for the working waterfront, and one that would revitalize Terminal 5, 30, 46, and multiple other spots throughout their expansive holdings.

Calkins says they Port will discuss raising the property tax levy to 3 percent annually, to pay for it all.

"When the sun is out, that’s the time you fix the roof," Calkins said about the plan which has growth in mind.

Terminal 5 is already targeted for redevelopment to allow for bigger cargo ships, and once completed, will shift activity at the other terminals in SoDo.

Terminal 46 has long been discussed as a potential cruise ship destination, given its proximity to downtown and the stadiums. Calkins says it would be used, perhaps during the summer months, under the plan and not interfere with industrial needs.

It's also an idea that is playing to the Port's strength and the expanding cruise business.

"The impact for our local economy is incredible. It's about $2.7 million per vessel call at the Port of Seattle," he says. The first ship would not port at T-30, or T-46 until 2021.

The Commissioners meet next Tuesday to discuss the plan. The Manufacturing Industrial Council says it is still reviewing the concepts.

The ILWU Local 19 President did not return a call for comment.

