Seattle's Pike Place Market has expanded over the past 10 years to offer pop-up farmers markets around town, connecting people with local growers.

The pop-up markets are located in downtown Seattle, but the newest location is in the shadow of the Amazon Spheres. It's bringing a time-tested tradition to one of the most recent developments. The point of the pop-ups is to highlight local growers and producers bringing fresh local food to the heart of Seattle. The farmer's markets will carry everything from produce and flowers to honey and crepes.

New this season is a subscription box called the Pike Box. The cost ranges between $18 to $24 per box and is available starting June 20.

Here is a list of all the pop-up locations and times:

The Regrade Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 29 – September 25

7th Ave. and Lenora Street, next to the Amazon Spheres

City Hall Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 29 – October 9

600 4th Ave.

South Lake Union Farmers Market

Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 31 – October 11

410 Terry Ave. N

First Hill Farmers Market

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 1 – September 28

9th Ave. and University Street

Farmers Market at Pike Place Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June – October

Pike Place

