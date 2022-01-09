Seattle's first lady of gospel music, Pastor Patrinell Wright, dies at 78

Wright spent the majority of her life helping people of all backgrounds understand the importance of African American gospel music in Seattle and around the world.

SEATTLE — Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Staten Wright, otherwise known as Seattle's first lady of gospel, passed away Tuesday after a long illness. She was 78 years old.

Wright was known for her four-octave range and soulful voice. She founded the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle.

The group performed in at least 38 states and 28 different countries, winning more than 150 national and global awards over the course of 45 years before Wright retired in 2018.

Wright performed at many historic events, including Jimi Hendrix's funeral in 1970 and for former President Barack Obama right after he was first elected.

Wright was also known for giving back to the community. She won many prestigious awards, including a Washington State Governor's Heritage Award and the Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award.

However, Wright's beautiful singing voice is what she will be most remembered for.