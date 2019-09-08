SEATTLE, Washington — The group 'Moms for Seattle' said they've been misunderstood and mischaracterized in a swirl of online stories and are ready to go public about who they really are.

Laura McMahon and Celeste Garcia Ramberg started the group with two other moms because they were fed up with city politics and the response to the homelessness crisis.

"We didn't really expect the attention that was garnered on us, but we realize we were perhaps naive," said Garcia Ramberg.

The PAC raised nearly $200,000 in a short amount of time and put together a clean looking website about their cause. Their biggest individual donation of $25,000 was not from a mom in Seattle, but rather a woman from Bellevue.

McMahon and Garcia Ramberg also faced criticism for using Photoshopped Stock images of tents at city parks on their flyers.

Those flyers led to criticism from the likes of former state legislator and Seattle mayoral candidate Jessyn Farrell, who accused the group of having a "conservative, anti-government" bent.

"It's laughable at best," said McMahon, who called Farrell's post irresponsible. "This isn't about politics."

As far as the flyers, McMahon said, "we're new at this. We hired an expert company on this on how to proceed. They made a made call, we made a bad call, but this wasn't about fear-mongering, but about painting a picture of what's happening on our streets."

On Thursday, the group said they were pleased with the outcome of the primary election and have learned quite a bit in a short amount of time about city politics.

Only four of the group's six endorsements will make it out of the primary: Phil Tavel, Mark Solomon, Alex Pedersen, and Heidi Wills. The group said it will allow for a definitive choice in November.