x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seattle

Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large

SPD confirmed a suspect used pepper spray while on a train, and 15 dealt with exposure of some kind.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed.

Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.

The suspect ran away before police arrived, Seattle police told KING 5.

This remains an active police investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Seattle mayor issues executive order to address sexual assault backlog