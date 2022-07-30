Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large

SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed.
Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
The suspect ran away before police arrived, Seattle police told KING 5.
This remains an active police investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.