Over 50 shots fired outside Capitol Hill nightclub, injuring one man

Police said people near the nightclub were seen hiding behind cars as the shots were fired.

SEATTLE — Police said over 50 shots were fired outside a Capitol Hill nightclub early Sunday morning, injuring one man and causing damage to several nearby businesses.

The Seattle Police Department said in a release that officers in their patrol car at the intersection of Boren Avenue and Pine Street heard gunshots from the 1200 block of Pine Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Officers saw vehicles leave the area and people near the nightclub hiding behind cars. No victims were initially found, police said.

Police said a 35-year-old man arrived at Harborview Medical Center about 15 minutes later after the shooting was reported with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told officers he had been shot near a club in the 1200 block of Pine Street.

Another victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived to Harborview with a gunshot wound to his leg, but he refused to say where he was when he'd been shot, according to investigators. Detectives are still piecing together whether the second victim was involved in the shooting.

Detectives found more than 50 shell casings in the area and a "ghost" gun, which are unserialized and untraceable firearms.

Officers found two cars with ballistic damage and several surrounding businesses with thousands of dollars in damage to their windows.

Authorities asked the public to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 with any information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.