New ordinance allows for more flexibility with rooftop use in Pioneer Square

The new ordinance applies to 11 sites in Pioneer Square and gives the neighborhood the same opportunities other areas of Seattle already enjoy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Some businesses and building owners in Pioneer Square are celebrating today after the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance allowing for more rooftop bars and restaurants to be created in the neighborhood.

The ordinance that passed unanimously through the Seattle City Council on Tuesday makes updates to regulation wording to allow for more flexibility for rooftops in Pioneer Square. The updates will allow for enclosed structures on some buildings to go from 12 feet to 15 feet above rooftops and allow for rooftop features to include eating and drinking establishments in newer buildings in the neighborhood.

The changes only apply to 11 sites, but supporters say those changes will have a positive impact on the whole area.

“(It will have an impact ) for people who want to live, work and play down here, to increase that attractiveness for Pioneer Square as a destination,” said Chris Woodward, the Community Development Director for the Alliance for Pioneer Square.

The Alliance for Pioneer Square focuses on preserving the history of the area, while also working on economic development.

Woodward said these changes allowing more flexibility are needed, especially since other areas already have these options.

“This is about Pioneer Square having the same opportunities with these rooftop spaces as downtown and other neighborhoods across Seattle,” said Woodward.

Developer Greg Smith, the CEO of Urban Visions, said these approved changes are allowing him to create a rooftop restaurant on a new mixed-use building called “The Jack” that is now under construction on Jackson Street in Pioneer Square. He hopes the building having office space, retail space, and a rooftop restaurant will attract more people to come back to work in the city.

“To have this kind of amenity now on the top, as well as what we have down on the street level, it’s just going to be a tremendous draw for the building,” said Smith.

Smith said having a rooftop space like this one will allow for more people to enjoy not only his building but more businesses around Pioneer Square.

“It's just being able to take rooftop spaces like you see here and turning them into destinations for residents, for workers and for tourists,” said Smith.

People like Woodward and Smith emphasized that they want to preserve historic buildings, while also allowing new additions to help all of Pioneer Square thrive.