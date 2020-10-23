Oversight group finds 2 Seattle officers used inappropriate force at protests

Seattle's Office of Police Accountability found two additional cases in which officers used inappropriate force during demonstrations.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Office of Police Accountability (OPA) found Friday two additional cases in which police used an inappropriate amount of force at protests following the murder of George Floyd.

The first of the new findings occurred on May 29, when officers prevented demonstrators from walking down a street. One person refused to comply.

As the officers attempted to take the person into custody, he physically resisted, according to OPA. He hit the officers with a water bottle and the officers used force to prevent him from continuing to do so.

OPA says force used by one officer was appropriate under the circumstances. However, the other officer punched the protestor six to eight times – that officer also "failed to modulate his force as the threat subsided."

Another finding occurred on June 7, when one demonstrator was arrested while laying on the ground to prevent bicycle officers from leaving a barricaded area. That demonstrator was pushed to the ground, sustaining a head injury, according to OPA.

OPA found force was "not proportional" because of the lack of the resistance from the demonstrator and lack of physical threat.

Findings into three other complaints against officers were not supported by OPA.