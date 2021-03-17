One person shot at church in Seattle's Rainier Valley

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the 7700 block of Rainier Avenue South.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Rainier Valley Wednesday afternoon. Officers are responding to the 7700 block of Rainier Avenue South at Emerald City Bible Fellowship church.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reports one person has been shot. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

SPD has not said what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. KING 5 has crews on the way and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.