What's 'old' is in for the new Seattle Seahawks season

The Seattle Seahawks kick off the 2023-2024 season at home on Sunday. Local stores are ready with "throwback" gear to outfit 12s.

SEATTLE — The old saying, "history repeats itself," holds true in many sectors - including what to wear if you're a big sports fan.

For this year's new Seattle Seahawks season - it's what's old that will help you fit in with fellow fans.

Simply Seattle General Manager Jake Smidt said it's currently the most popular style.

The team unveiled throwback jerseys earlier this year, sparking a renewed love and appreciation for the style.

The Seahawks open the 2023-2024 season on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Lumen Field. The team hosts the Los Angeles Rams with kickoff set for 1:15 p.m.

While the new season typically jumpstarts foot traffic at Simply Seattle's three locations and traffic on its website - Smidt said this was one of the best summers overall, and the best ever for its Pike Place location.

Smidt said MLB All-Star weekend was a big hit for its stores, Taylor Swift concerts also brought in shoppers, and the pleasant weather kept people out and about.

The crew at Simply Seattle plans to celebrate its success with continued charity efforts. Next up is a food bank effort. The store donates funds for meals based on hoodie sales during the holiday season.