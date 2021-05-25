'OK Broomer': Seattle's bike lane sweeper gets a name

More than 1,500 people voted on twitter polls to name the new sweeper.

SEATTLE — Seattle's new protected bike lane sweeper will be named "OK Broomer."

More than 1,500 people voted on twitter polls to name the sweeper.

"OK Broomer" received 57.3% of the final vote.

"OK Broomer" was introduced by 11-year-old Pascal from Licton Springs as part of the Seattle Department of Transportation's "Name That Sweeper" contest that began May 18.

SDOT’s new protected bike lane sweeper is a smaller version of its street sweepers, which keep roadways free of debris and prevent pollutants from washing into storm drains and waterways, according to SDOT. The sweeper allows crews to cover more ground than clearing bike lanes manually. It services several times per week and can hold about 1.5 tons of debris.

The agency organized 16 potential sweeper names into four groups. There were three rounds of voting, March Madness-style.

These were the names submitted by community members:

Group 1:

Sir Sweeps-a-Lot

Legion of Broom

Sweeping Beauty

Brush with Destiny

Group 2:

Sweepless in Seattle

Brush Hour

Wheely Clean

Sweep Dreams

Group 3:

Sweepy McSweepface

Broomba

Seattle Sweephawk

Zambroombi

Group 4: