Some bus routes won't be in service at the start of the school year, Seattle Public Schools says

The district is contracting with two private companies to provide bus services, but neither company is fully staffed.

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools' transportation contractors don't have enough drivers to offer all of the bus routes at the beginning of the school year, according to a message the district sent to parents on Monday.

That means some parents will have to find another way to get their kids to school for a period of time. The district said parents will receive notification if their child's route isn't in service before the start of the school year.

Classes begin for grades 1-12 on Sept. 7 and for kindergarten and preschool students on Sept. 12.

SPS and other school districts nationwide have been experiencing challenges finding enough bus drivers.

SPS warned parents last year that transportation challenges were likely to continue after the district abandoned a proposal to switch to a three-tier bell schedule. The plan was intended to stagger school start times between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to allow fewer bus drivers to drive more routes. However, the school board declined to move forward with the proposal after hearing concerns from parents.

SPS is contracting with two transportation vendors for the 2022-2023 school year: First Student and Zum. Between the two companies, the district still doesn't have enough drivers to staff all of the bus routes.

The providers are undergoing "robust recruiting efforts" and the district plans to offer more routes as the companies hire more staff.

"We are committed to making sure that all students who need it have safe and dependable transportation to and from school. We hope that the driver shortages will be resolved quickly so we can resume all bus service," the message to parents said.

The district suggested additional transportation options for families who will not have bus service at the start of the school year.

Beginning on Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride King County Metro, Sound Transit's Link light rail system and many other regional transit services for free. Visit the Free Youth Transit Pass website for more information.