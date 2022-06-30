Norwegian Cruise ship returns to Seattle after hitting iceberg in Alaska

On June 25, while transiting to Hubbard Glacier in Alaska, the ship Norwegian Sun "made contact" with an iceberg.

SEATTLE — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship was forced to return to Seattle after it hit an iceberg during a voyage in Alaska.

On June 25, while transiting to Hubbard Glacier in Alaska, the ship Norwegian Sun "made contact" with an iceberg known as a growler - an iceberg less than 6.6 feet across with just a few feet that shows above water.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, the ship sailed to Juneau, Alaska for further assessment. The decision was made to shorten the voyage and the cruise scheduled to embark on June 30 was canceled.

The United States Coast Guard and other maritime authorities cleared the ship to return to Seattle at reduced speed, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.