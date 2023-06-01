Northwest Native Canoe Center to break ground on carving house

The carving house will highlight the heritage and impact of the canoe around Puget Sound.

SEATTLE — Crews will soon break ground on a canoe carving house as part of the Northwest Native Canoe Center.

On Friday, stakeholders were able to take a closer look at the space that will eventually become a cultural hub in Seattle's Lake Union Park.

The carving house will highlight the heritage and impact of the canoe around Puget Sound. The canoe is an important aspect of cultural exchange, playing a crucial role in transportation, trade and commerce.

"It's going to be an education tool of sorts, of culture, what powerful provisions Native Americans had in this region. this whole region was a canoe society for thousands of years," said United Indians of All Tribes Executive Mike Tulee.

The new space will eventually offer classes on how they were made, their importance and their benefits even today.