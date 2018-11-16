Northwest Harvest gave out 800 Foster Farms turkeys Thursday to Seattle-area families, food banks around the region, and various meal programs, helping feed people in need this Thanksgiving.

This was the very last turkey giveaway for Northwest Harvest at their Cherry Street Food Bank on Seattle’s First Hill.

They've been there for more than 35 years, but their building is being developed into new housing. Northwest Harvest will open a new food bank next year in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

The new location at Fourth Street South and Holgate Street should be open by mid-spring.

"Seattle is changing and the Puget Sound region is changing,” said CEO Thomas Reynolds. “There's more and more income for many families, but there's less and less for other families, and we are committed to staying another five decades to help the people who struggle with hunger here in Washington."

Reynolds says Northwest Harvest plans on continue their annual turkey giveaway tradition at their new food bank next year and will continue their mission to help families in need not just around the holidays but all year long.

KING 5 is partnering with Northwest Harvest to raise 6 million meals for Northwest Harvest. To help, you can donate online to KING 5 Home Team Harvest, purchase a $10 hunger bag at a participating Safeway or Albertsons, drop off a non-perishable food item at a participating AT&T store, or bring a donation to one of KING 5's collection sites on Saturday, December 1.

