Protest blocking all northbound I-5 lanes in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Northbound Interstate 5 is shut down in downtown Seattle due to a protest on the roadway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
I-5 is shut down near Lakeview, and the westbound and eastbound I-90 offramps to I-5 north are also closed, WSDOT said. The backup is currently four miles long.
Drivers are asked to take alternate routes and expect congestion due to the closure.
Washington State Patrol has given the order to disperse, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. The protesters, whose cars are stopped on the freeway, will be towed if they don't move, Johnson said.
State patrol could not give a description or confirm who the protesters are, or what they are protesting about.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
