North Seattle apartment complex evacuated due to carbon monoxide

SEATTLE — Two apartment buildings in North Seattle were evacuated early Saturday morning due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the Rooster Apartments on 65th Street near Roosevelt Station just before 5 a.m.

At least one resident was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A bus was brought to the scene to help the evacuated residents keep warm. The Seattle Fire Department's Mobile Ventilation Unit responded to the scene to help reduce carbon monoxide levels in the building.

The evacuation order lasted just under an for the north building as fire investigators worked to check the air quality before letting residents back in. The Seattle Fire Department has yet to say when the second building will be cleared for residents to return to.

As most of the country is set to “spring forward” for daylight saving time overnight Saturday, is also a good reminder to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.