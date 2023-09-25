Non-profit celebrates ten years of helping families of color in Seattle

Families of Color Seattle, FOCS, is working toward a racially and economically just community for children of color.

For the past ten years, Families of Color Seattle, FOCS for short, has connected parents and caregivers of BIPOC children with each other. The non-profit provided them with a much-needed community according to Christine Tang, FOCS's executive director.

"We have to be intentional about community, about bringing our children to spaces where there are other Black and brown children that they can play with, talk with," Tang said.

While Tang now leads FOCS, she came to it nine years ago as a mom searching for a community. She says her providers recommended other groups for new parents, but oftentimes, she'd end up being the only person of color. That setting did not allow her to bring up topics related to race and identity. FOCS, Tang says, was a lifesaver.

"It was something I was seeking without realizing how important it was for me to find a place," she said.

FOCS provides families with tools to support them as parents. They have parent groups which are led by people who've gone through the program. The goal is to help families raise strong and compassionate children of color. FOCS caters to different groups providing a space for an array of people.

"For Native families, Black moms, single mothers, parents who have children with disabilities," Tang said. "We can talk about what it means to raise children of color in Seattle in our world today. We can talk about how our children are seen and how we have to advocate for them."

FOCS also puts on family programs which are community activities that bring diverse families of all ages together. On Sunday, FOCS held a 10-year anniversary celebration at Jefferson Park. Families of all backgrounds attended.

"We all have the same goal. We all want to create a better world for our children to live, to grow in, to thrive, to lead in," Kendra Aguilar, FOCS Board President, said.

While she's the current board president, Aguilar came to FOCS a few years ago for help.

"We ended up taking in two small children unexpectedly for a family friend and raising them for three-and-a-half years," Aguilar said. "At the time, we had never been parents before."

Aguilar says FOCS's help allowed her family to thrive. It's why she became part of the non-profit. It's why she wants other people to know about it.