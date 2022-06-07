King County prosecutor will not file charges against the officers who shot, killed Charleena Lyles

The announcement follows the conclusion of the King County inquest into Lyles' death earlier in July.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published July 6 when an inquest jury released its findings into Lyles' death.

Citing a lack of "sufficient evidence to prove a criminal act," King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg announced he will not file charges against the two officers who shot and killed Charleena Lyles in 2017.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the King County inquest into Lyles' death earlier in July. An inquest jury concluded that officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson were justified in their use of deadly force.

In a memorandum, Satterberg wrote that in order to prosecute the officers for any degree of homicide, the state would have to disprove justifiable homicide under the "malice" and "good faith" standards. There is "no evidence to overcome this defense," Satterberg wrote.

Despite the investigation concluding there isn't enough evidence to prove the shooting of Lyles was criminal, Satterberg said in a prepared statement that "it also does not mean that the events that unfolded went right - they didn't."

"Ms. Lyles' 911 call to report a crime resulted in her death," the statement reads. "And the entire sequence of events underscores the importance of expanding behavioral health experts who can work alongside police officers when responding to people in crisis."

On June 18, 2017, Charleena Lyles called 911 asking for help at her north Seattle apartment. There was a caution alert attached to her name due to a previous incident where she threatened law enforcement.

Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson arrived at the apartment.

After being let into the apartment to investigate an alleged burglary, the officers said Lyles' demeanor changed. According to information presented to the inquest jury earlier in July, Lyles threatened the officers with a knife.

The officers ordered Lyles to stand back, which the jury found she initially complied with. The majority of the jury found Lyles then stopped complying with the orders from the officers.

The officers shot Lyles multiple times.

Lyles, who was pregnant, was killed in front of her children.