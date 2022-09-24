New chess park opens in Seattle honoring veteran police detective

A giant chess board has been installed as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective.

SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.

Detective Bouldin’s been a major figure in youth outreach throughout Seattle. Detective Bouldin started a weekly chess club out of Rainier Beach Community Center and Rainier Beach Library that's been running since 2006 to bring people together.

"People are learning each other's cultures, they are learning how to interact with each other, and they are learning how to be friends," said Detective Bouldin.

She said she's humbled to be the park's namesake in a community she loves.

"It's no longer a dream, and my whole thing is hopefully to get more of these around the City of Seattle, more “Detective Cookie Chess Parks,” so I'm just overwhelmed. I am overwhelmed," said Detective Bouldin.