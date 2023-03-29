New beerhall opening across from T-Mobile Park

Signs outside of T-Mobile Park on Wednesday reminded fans that the gates open tomorrow. Not only is it a big day for the Mariners but also for their neighbors across the street inside the Box Yard Complex that currently houses Hat Back Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley which opened just last year.

Despite construction still happening on Wednesday, beginning on Thursday fans 21 years and older will have another space to hang out called Victory Hall. The 9,500 square foot space will be the newest beer garden or "cheer garden" that will feature two full-service bars with 20 beers on tap and a giant 20-by-11-foot TV wall along with five 100-inch TVs for fans to watch the game. It will also have a 1,200-square-foot patio for fans to enjoy.



"We think this is an amazing neighborhood both SoDo and Pioneer Square, so we're creating just a fabulous experience for the community to gather whether it’s to have a beer and watch a game or come to a community event," said Fred Rivera, the executive vice president with the Seattle Mariners. "here at Victory Hall we really want this to be an energetic place for our community to gather."



Victory Hall will officially open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday for fans looking to start their Mariners opening day festivities early.