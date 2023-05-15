Seattle neighbors help single moms in need of AC units

The record-breaking heat over the weekend and high temps expected for the rest of the week is making it hard for those without air conditioning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP funding has a program that offers free ACs, but according to Byrd Barr Place, that program isn’t open yet and there’s already a long list of people in need.

"We have had hot summers; these are the hottest in my life. I’m 66 and born here," said Janice Richardson who calls herself a neighborhood volunteer. Even though we’re experiencing a summer-like heat wave, it’s only May. That’s the problem.

“I’ve tried calling the low-income programs and what I’m being told is they don’t plan on allowing anybody to go on the application list until June,” said Richardson.

LIHEAP is operated through various nonprofit organizations based on the county, like Byrd Barr Place. It has a federally funded program to offer air conditioning units, but it will be a while longer until they're available. In the meantime, some neighborhood volunteers are working together to find AC units for women and families in need.

“If somebody needs something, we try to help them out,” said Sue Ashenbrenner who is also a neighborhood volunteer.

Ashenbrenner and Richardson mainly help domestic violence survivors, many of which called over the weekend in need of AC.

“Some of them can run between two and eight hundred dollars and some young mothers are month to month,” said Richardson.

Richardson said she was able to find three free units on social media and her husband bought fans. “Some of them cry, some of them are so overwhelmed and happy and feel like their problems are solved,” said Richardson.

The need for AC units is growing.

“The need is there, most houses here being born or raised here, I’ve never lived in a home with air conditioning,” Richardson said.

“Until we can get them and hook them up with air conditioning, we’re going to help them survive until they can get that,” Ashenbrenner said.

Richardson hopes these early heat waves encourage the AC program to open early.