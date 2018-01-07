The mystery soda machine in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has vanished.

For years, the soda machine has been a fixture outside the Broadway Locksmith on East John Street. But no one knew who owned or operated the pop machine, even though it always seemed stocked.

The Seattle Times reports that Broadway Locksmith doesn't claim any connection to the machine. The disappearance was first reported by the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, whose readers started noticing Saturday morning.

Even more curious, the machine was replaced by a note that says: "Went for a walk."

A Facebook page dedicated to the machine has more than 23,000 followers. A new post on the page shows a video of the now empty spot, with the caption: "Going for a walk, need to find myself. Maybe take a shower even."

Related: Mystery Coke machine baffles Capitol Hill

© 2018 KING