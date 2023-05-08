Museum of Flight hosts Jet Blast Bash during Seafair weekend

It's the closest seats in Seattle to the thunder of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ takeoffs and landings, according to the Museum of Flight.

SEATTLE — If you're looking for an up-close view of the planes flying high for Seafair weekend, the Museum of Flight in Seattle is welcoming people to check out Jet Blast Bash.

The museum's annual Seafair weekend outdoor festival by the flight line offers fast planes, live music, food and drink. It runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ted Huetter, the museum's senior manager for public relations and promotions, said it's the closest seats in Seattle to the thunder of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ takeoffs and landings. The museum is about 100 yards away from the takeoff area.

On Sunday, the Blue Angels pilots will come back to the museum after their show and do a meet-and-greet with fans.

Jet Blast Bash activities are included with museum membership and general admission.



The event will also feature Blue Angels history talks, music from The Afterparty and C89.5, several family activities, food options and a beer garden.

The event organizers are warning people attending that running jets can cause noise and exhaust hazards. People are advised to wear ear and eye protection.