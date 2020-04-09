x
Museum of Flight set to reopening their hanger doors to the public

Plan ahead to make sure your visit has a smooth landing -- The Museum of Flight reopens Sept. 5
SEATTLE — Many museums around Puget Sound are making plans to reopen soon and that includes the Museum of Flight.

The museum has been closed due to COVID-19, but they are reopening their doors to the general public starting this Saturday, Sept. 5. The days they are open are limited for now, and attendance at the 23-acre campus will be held to 25% capacity in accordance with Washington State’s Phase II guidelines.

You can buy your timed tickets in advance at the Museum of Flight's website.

The Museum of Flight | 9404 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA 98108 |
206-764-5700