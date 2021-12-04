Meet Mudhoney: Seattle's newest tunnel boring machine gets a name

The public voted on five choices for the tunnel boring machine's name, including Sir Digs-A-Lot, Molly the Mole and the winner, Mudhoney.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is from previous reporting on the Ship Canal Water Quality Project.

Seattle residents have decided on a name for the city's newest tunnel boring machine at last: Mudhoney.

The name honors a rock band of the same title founded in Seattle in 1988.

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) invited the public to vote on the machine's name in March. Voters chose between Daphne, Molly the Mole, Boris the Plunger, Sir Digs-A-Lot and the eventual winner Mudhoney.

SPU received more than 1,200 name suggestions when they opened submissions to the public earlier this year.

The tunnel boring machine will be used to dig a 29 million gallon storage tunnel in Ballard to help reduce sewage overflow when it rains. Stormwater and sewage share the same pipes in parts of Seattle, which can become overwhelmed when it rains, sending excess water and raw sewage overflowing into the Lake Washington Ship Canal, Salmon Bay and Lake Union.

The tunnel will be positioned to capture and store excess runoff during storms until it can be pumped out to the West Point treatment plant and processed. It's scheduled to be completed in 2025.