Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will sign an ordnance designating Mount Zion Baptist Church as a city landmark.

Mayor Durkan will be joined by Council President Bruce Harrell and members of the Mount Zion community when she signs the ordinance at the church Wednesday morning.

The church will join more than 400 other official landmarks in the city.

Mount Zion was founded in 1890; their first building was erected at 11th and Union in 1906. The church moved to their current location, 1634 Rev. Dr. S. McKinney Avenue in Seattle, in 1918.

Reverend Dr. Samuel McKinney, who served as pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church from 1958 to 1998, passed away at the age of 91 earlier this year.

