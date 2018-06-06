Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signed an ordinance Wednesday designating Mount Zion Baptist Church as a city landmark.

“Mt. Zion Baptist Church has been a place for community and worship for 128 years and a civic fixture with a strong legacy of championing civil rights,” Durkan said in a release. “For generations to come, Mt. Zion will be a landmark of our great city, and will continue to be a beacon for love, community, and justice.”

Mayor Durkan was joined by Council President Bruce Harrell and members of the Mount Zion community as she signed the ordinance at the church.

The Landmarks Preservation Board designated the church in October based on all six designation standards, which are historical location, association with a historical figure, association with cultural heritage, distinctive characteristics or architectural style, outstanding work by a designer or builder, and easily identifiable features in the neighborhood.

The church joins more than 400 other official landmarks in the city. However, only three others meet all six landmark designations.

Mount Zion was founded in 1890; their first building was erected at 11th and Union in 1906. The church moved to their current location, 1634 Rev. Dr. S. McKinney Avenue in Seattle, in 1918.

Reverend Dr. Samuel McKinney, who served as pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church from 1958 to 1998, passed away at the age of 91 earlier this year.

