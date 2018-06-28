The selection of the three finalists for Seattle police chief may be a done deal, but the Community Police Commission says questions still remain.

"There is a question of transparency and understanding," said CPC executive director Fe Lopez Wednesday.

Lopez still wants to know why Carmen Best, the only female candidate with a long history with the department, didn't make the list.

"Based on what has happened so far, there are a lot of questions as far as what happened in that process," said Lopez. "How folks were chosen, and how people were taken out of that process."

Last week, the CPC fired a letter off to Mayor Jenny Durkan's office asking for all the records in the selection process to be reviewed by an Equal Employment Opportunity expert.

In return -- Durkan's office sent them more than 300 pages of documents the assessors used to help make their decision, including, media reports, resumes, and exam questions.

Durkan's office points out the many of the records provided to the CPC were already publicly available.

In the meantime, Mayor Durkan is moving forward with the selection process. She is sending a team to each of the candidate's cities to find out more about them -- Eddie Frizzell, an inspector with the Minneapolis Police Department; former Pittsburgh police chief Cameron McLay; and Eli Reyes, Assistant Police Chief in Austin, Texas.

"Each of those site visits will include meetings with local branches of the ACLU, NAACP, City Councilmembers, Police Unions, faith leaders, and other key leaders," said the mayor's spokesperson, Kamaria Hightower.

The CPC declined to join the mayor, instead conducting independent site visits on their own.

The candidates will return to Seattle for in-person interviews with a final decision expected sometime this summer.

Lopez said their goal is to improve the process so the same questions do not come up the next time.

"Right now we have a system so many are questioning," said Lopez. "I think it makes it harder for anyone who is chosen to come into this position when the process is being questioned."

