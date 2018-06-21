A 19-year-old Seattle woman with autism who went missing in early June has been found safe in Portland.

Amber O'Neil is a student at Seattle Central College who has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome. While she's smart academically, her family said she's socially much younger.

O'Neil was with a man almost three times her age with a criminal history whom she met in her accounting class at the school. O'Neil was with the man when she was found in Portland. He was taken into custody for probation violations.

O'Neil disappeared in early June without her seizure medication, prompting fears by her family.

"She's never run away before," said her father, Pete O'Neil. "She's really good. She's really focused on her college education right now. She spent time with this person, and we didn't realize it because he really brainwashed her."

Despite the fact that Amber is an adult, O'Neil still has legal guardianship over his daughter because of her autism.

