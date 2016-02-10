Metro's retro rides are back by popular demand.

On Sunday, King County Metro launched its third vintage trolley and motorbus tour of the year. For $5, riders got to tour the autumn leaves of east King County on a 4-hour trip through the Cascade foothills aboard a historic Metro bus. The tour stopped for photos and lunch.

The trip will depart from 2nd Ave. S. and S. Main St. on Sunday, October 14 at 11 a.m.

Earlier this year, Metro's Seattle Trolley Tour and a Night Trolley Tour took riders through the city's neighborhoods on the restored trackless trolley buses.

Metro's next and final tour of the year is the Santa's Light Tour on Saturday, December 10 - a 3-hour tour of Seattle’s best Christmas lights. Buses for that tour will depart at 7 p.m.

