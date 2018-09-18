There were plenty of friendly pups at the most recent Safeco Field "Bark in the Park" night, where Mariners fans can bring their dogs to the ballgame. But one dog was an especially good boy.

Dash the golden retriever went viral after a video showed him posing with a hotdog in his mouth while his owner Andy took photos.

Both the video and the picture were posted on Reddit where they became so popular that they appeared on the front page, one after the other. Both posts were first posted in the "r/aww" group.

In the comments, people praise Dash for being such a patient dog and "good boy," and gush over how adorable he is.

Dash has an instagram account with over 25,000 followers (and counting) where he patiently poses with plenty of other food in his mouth.

